search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Early polls cost MLAs Rs 7.5 lakh salary & perks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 8, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 1:08 am IST
From the day House is dissolved, pay cheques stop.
Telangana state Assembly
 Telangana state Assembly

Hyderabad: Of the 119 MLAs in the previous Telangana state Assembly, around 38 have lost Rs 22.5 lakh each as salary because of the elections having been held early. The remaining MLAs have lost Rs 7.5 lakh each. 

Each MLA gets Rs 2.5 lakh per month as salary (honorarium), including several allowances. The Telangana Assembly elections should have been held around April-May 2019, according to the schedule. But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly on September 6, 2018, nine months before its due date. From the day the house is dissolved, MLAs do not get any salary or allowance. 

 

In the dissolved Assembly, 39 MLAs lost nine months’ salary because they were denied tickets by their respective parties or were defeated in the elections. 
The MLAs in the dissolved assembly who were re-elected to the assembly in 2018 have lost about three months’ salary. Among the MLAs who lost nine months of salary, a majority are from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Some of them joined other political parties and contested but lost. For example, Ms Konda Surekha and Ms Badiga Sobha were denied tickets by the TRS. Ms Konda Surekha joined the Congress and Ms Badiga Sobha joined the BJP. Both contested and lost. CPI-M MLA in the dissolved house, Mr Sunnam Rajaiah, also lost nine months’ salary and other allowances. 

A total of 21 MLAs from the TRS, and 12 from the Congress, including defected MLAs in the dissolved House, lost the elections. From the BJP, five MLAs including defected MLAs in the dissolved House lost the elections. 

Those who were elected will get salaries and other allowances from the day they were decl-ared elected, irrespective of taking the oath. 

...
Tags: telangana state assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

Social media has now become a necessity for the community, and so many people post their boarding pass pictures under public settings, they think about the bragging rights and not what is lurking within that picture that could be used by someone with evil intentions.
 

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

The Predator Triton 900 and 500 both earn their gaming cred with Acer’s advanced cooling system that includes 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 45 percent, and Coolboost technology that keeps the notebooks cool during extended gaming sessions and while playing demanding AAA titles.
 

50 Android Tips, Tricks, Hacks — Part #1

Android smartphones are full of surprises, and each surprise could help you do more with your smartphone. Learn how you can do more with your existing Android phone.
 

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

Marking the fifth year in India, Xiaomi has five exciting surprises during this week for their Mi Fans.
 

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

The tech show at Las Vegas swings into action. The current week will see a plethora of companies showing off their latest gadget inventory and the best innovations for the upcoming year ahead.
 

New Wagon R 2019 vs Santro vs Tiago vs GO vs Celerio: spec comparison

The WagonR is longer and taller than the Santro, but the Hyundai is wider.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi jealous of Andhra Pradesh’s progress, says N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

Dutch love for Andhra Pradesh’s Kalamkari

Artists from Netherlands trying their hand at Kalamkari at Pedana in Krishna district. (DC)

Officials say tiger’s death at Kawal Reserve accidental

(Representational image)

Government to re-nominate Elvis Stephenson to Assembly

Elvis Stephenson

Hyderabad: Army frowns as wives give out personal info

Army HQ has warned its officers and their spouses that they will be given ‘poor conduct’ certificate and face withdrawal of certain benefits if they violate the orders. (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham