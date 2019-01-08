search on deccanchronicle.com
Crude bombs hurled at CPI(M), BJP workers' homes over Sabarimala issue

PTI
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
On Monday, countrymade bomb was hurled at house of BJP worker at Koyilandy, while 18 bombs were seized from Kannur.
Kozhikode: In continuing incidents of violence over the Sabarimala issue, country-made bombs were hurled at the homes of CPI(M) and BJP workers in Kerala's Kozhikode district early on Tuesday, police said.

The house of CPI(M)'s Koyilandy area committee member, Shiju, came under attack first, following which local Bharatiya Janata Party leader V K Mukundan's house was also attacked using crude bombs, police said.

 

However, no one was injured, they said.

On Monday, a countrymade bomb was hurled at the house of a BJP worker at Koyilandy, while 18 crude bombs were seized from Kannur.

Kerala had seen unprecedented violence after two women of menstruating age -- Bindu and Kanakadurga -- offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala last Wednesday, following which a shutdown was called by various Hindu outfits the next day.

According to police, 2,187 cases have been registered and 6,914 arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in the past few days.

