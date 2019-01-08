search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI vs CBI: SC to pronounce verdict on Alok Verma's petition today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 8, 2019, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 8:57 am IST
A bench headed by CJI had on Dec 6 reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments on behalf of Verma, Centre and CVC.
On October 23, in a midnight order, Verma was asked to go on leave. Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce the verdict on Central Bureau of Investigation director Alok Kumar Verma’s petition against the Centre’s decision to remove him as the chief of the probe agency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 6 reserved its judgement after hearing the arguments on behalf of Verma, the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission. The same bench will announce the verdict today.

 

On October 23, in a midnight order, Verma was asked to go on leave. Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.

The Centre informed the apex court that it was forced to intervene due to the rift between Verma and his number two, Rakesh Asthana.

Both Verma and Asthana have accused each other of corruption.

