Ally Asom Gana Parishad exits NDA over citizenship bill

Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing protest against the citizenship amendment Bill, the regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday decided to snap its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

Informing that AGP is going to walk out of the Sarbananad Sonowal-led coalition government in the state, the AGP president and state agriculture minister Mr Atul Bora who met union home minister Rajnath Singh New Delhi said that his party has already conveyed the decision of the party to the BJP.

However, three AGP ministers including Mr Bora has not submitted their resignation as yet.

On asked about their resignation, he said, “We will do all these formalities after returning to Guwahati.”

The AGP and the BJP had forged alliance in the state just before Assembly election of 2016 with the sole objective to keep Congress out of power by preventing division of anti-Congress votes between the two parties.

However, decision of the AGP, which has 14 MLAs in the 126 members Assam assembly, is not going to affect the ruling coalition.