Akhilesh Yadav okayed 13 projects in single day: CBI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jan 8, 2019, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 12:34 am IST
The CBI claimed that Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio for some time, cleared 14 leases out of which 13 were approved on February 17
New Delhi: The political dynamics of the newly firmed up alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party spilled over onto the national stage with both joining hands to condemn the possibility of Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav being questioned by the CBI, and BSP supremo Mayawati calling Mr Yadav to express solidarity. 

However, differences surfaced among the Opposition parties on whether it was the misuse of the CBI that should be raised in Parliament in the remaining two days or the Congress’ pet issue of Rafale.

 

Facing flak, the CBI came out with details about the mining case in Uttar Pradesh with its officials claiming that the office of Yadav when he was the chief minister had cleared 13 projects in one single day. 

The CBI claimed that Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio for some time, cleared 14 leases out of which 13 were approved on February 17, 2013 in violation of e-tendering process.

