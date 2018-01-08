Yogi Adityanath government bans use of loudspeakers at religious places in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has banned the unauthorised use of loudspeakers at religious and public spaces across UP. It directed the police to remove loudspeakers installed at religious places by January 20.

The move comes after the Allahabad High Court ordered the removal of loudspeakers from religious places to curb the noise pollution. In December 2017, court had sought replies from the state government and the UP Pollution Control Board on the alleged misuse of loudspeakers in religious places.

The court order came on a PIL filed by M.L. Yadav, a local lawyer, who alleged that the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rule was not being followed in temples, mosques, Gurudwaras and churches. The petitioner said that students, patients and senior citizens bore the brunt of noise pollution. The use of loudspeakers cannot be allowed from 10 p.m to 6 a.m but the rule was frequently violated. The petitioner sought a direction for strict compliance with the rule so that people could sleep peacefully.