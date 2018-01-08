search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath government bans use of loudspeakers at religious places in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 1:28 am IST
The petitioner sought a direction for strict compliance with the rule so that people could sleep peacefully.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI | File)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI | File)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has banned the unauthorised use of loudspeakers at religious and public spaces across UP. It directed the police to remove loudspeakers installed at religious places by January 20.

The move comes after the Allahabad High Court ordered the removal of loudspeakers from religious places to curb the noise pollution. In December 2017, court had sought replies from the state government and the UP Pollution Control Board on the alleged misuse of loudspeakers in religious places. 

 

The court order came on a PIL filed by M.L. Yadav, a local lawyer, who alleged that the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rule was not being followed in temples, mosques, Gurudwaras and churches. The petitioner said that students, patients and senior citizens bore the brunt of noise pollution. The use of loudspeakers cannot be allowed from 10 p.m to 6 a.m but the rule was frequently violated. The petitioner sought a direction for strict compliance with the rule so that people could sleep peacefully.

Tags: yogi adityanath government, allahabad high court, loudspeakers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not shooting whistle-blowers: UIDAI covers up after FIR on journalist

The journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts. (Photo: File)

If supporter of Hindutva, is it right to back beef eating: Adityanath asks K'taka CM

Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)

DDCA case: AAP leader Ashutosh fined Rs 10k for 'trying to derail court proceedings'

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a 'slight discomfiture in English'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Give Air India at least 5 yrs to revive: Parliament panel's draft report

The panel is also understood to have concluded that the equity infusion in the national carrier, as part of the turnaround plan (TAP), was made on a 'piece meal basis'. (Representational image)

Can't live in fear: Locals along LoC cry foul amid repeated ceasefire violations

'Pakistan is firing again and again in this area. We are not able to work. I would like to appeal to the government to take some immediate step to stop this firing,' said a local. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham