Yogi Adityanath gives befitting reply to Siddaramaiah's 'welcome' tweet

Attacking Karnataka CM, Yogi Adityanath on twitter said: 'As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's attack on the Congress government at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday drew a jibe from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said that the “visiting dignitaries” should pick up tips during his stay to check starvation deaths back home in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen and a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state," Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru https://t.co/lj0m4fMphC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018

"We're solving historical challenges in HDI (human development index) with a robust welfare program, and India's most effective Industrial policies," Siddaramaiah said, praising for what he called was his “Karnataka Model of Governance”.

We welcome dignitaries from other states to come, and learn from CM @siddaramaiah's Karnataka Model of Governance.



We're solving historical challenges in HDI with a robust welfare program, and India's most effective Industrial policies.#NavaKarnatakaNirmana — Siddaramaiah For CM (@Siddaramaiah4CM) January 7, 2018

Yogi Adityanath was quick to respond to his Karnataka counterpart’s jibe. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted: "I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers."

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

Yogi Adityanath who is the BJP’s star campaigner at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday where he was introduced as the chief minister who had shut down illegal slaughter houses in the state and had made Uttar Pradesh into a state where cows were protected.

At the rally on Sunday, Adityanath said: “Siddaramaiah calls himself a Hindu just as Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to temple after temple during the Gujarat election.”

Also Read: Siddaramaiah must know Hinduism is way of life: Yogi Adityanath

However, calling himself a Hindu will not suffice till he continues to endorse eating beef, Adityanath claimed.

"When the BJP government was there in Karnataka it had passed an anti-cow slaughter law, but the Congress revoked it," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka had pushed the state five years back "due to corruption, divisive politics and anti-development policies".