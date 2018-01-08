search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath gives befitting reply to Siddaramaiah's 'welcome' tweet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Yogi Adityanath, the star campaigner for BJP, also attacked the Karnataka government at a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Attacking Karnataka CM, Yogi Adityanath on twitter said: 'As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Attacking Karnataka CM, Yogi Adityanath on twitter said: 'As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's attack on the Congress government at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday drew a jibe from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said that the “visiting dignitaries” should pick up tips during his stay to check starvation deaths back home in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen and a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state," Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

 

"We're solving historical challenges in HDI (human development index) with a robust welfare program, and India's most effective Industrial policies," Siddaramaiah said, praising for what he called was his “Karnataka Model of Governance”.

Yogi Adityanath was quick to respond to his Karnataka counterpart’s jibe. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted: "I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers."

Yogi Adityanath who is the BJP’s star campaigner at an event in Bengaluru on Sunday where he was introduced as the chief minister who had shut down illegal slaughter houses in the state and had made Uttar Pradesh into a state where cows were protected.

At the rally on Sunday, Adityanath said: “Siddaramaiah calls himself a Hindu just as Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to temple after temple during the Gujarat election.”

Also Read: Siddaramaiah must know Hinduism is way of life: Yogi Adityanath

However, calling himself a Hindu will not suffice till he continues to endorse eating beef, Adityanath claimed.

"When the BJP government was there in Karnataka it had passed an anti-cow slaughter law, but the Congress revoked it," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka had pushed the state five years back "due to corruption, divisive politics and anti-development policies".

Tags: yogi adityanath, siddaramaiah, indira canteen, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Darjeeling student creates miniature toy train models for enthusiasts world over

Anurag Lakandry says that his hobby stems from the fact that he has always been fascinated by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 

New Android malware steals credentials, impersonating UBER app

Deep linking in Android is a way to identify a specific piece of content or functionality inside an app. It is much like a web URL, but for applications.
 

Airtel updates Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to go against Jio

Under the updated Rs 448 plan, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 1GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity of Rs 82 days, up from 70 days.
 

Man finds python trying to swallow puppy, holds it underwater to shake it off

They showed quick thinking and submerged the canine's back in the water (Photo: AFP)
 

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai enters 300-crore club, Ali Abbas Zafar bags unique feat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: 5 charred to death as fire breaks out at bar; victims were asleep

5 people died after fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Not shooting whistle-blowers: UIDAI covers up after FIR on journalist

The journalist had exposed how an online racket was selling personal Aadhaar details of individuals for nominal amounts. (Photo: File)

If supporter of Hindutva, is it right to back beef eating: Adityanath asks K'taka CM

Adityanath, who arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday night, earlier in the day also met Nirmalananda Swami in Adichunchanagiri Math. (Photo: PTI | File)

DDCA case: AAP leader Ashutosh fined Rs 10k for 'trying to derail court proceedings'

The court said that the AAP leader moved the application even though he did not have even a 'slight discomfiture in English'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Give Air India at least 5 yrs to revive: Parliament panel's draft report

The panel is also understood to have concluded that the equity infusion in the national carrier, as part of the turnaround plan (TAP), was made on a 'piece meal basis'. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham