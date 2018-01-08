search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to reconsider, examine 2013 verdict that criminalises homosexuality

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India said it will reconsider and examine the validity of section 377.
The apex court also issues notice to the Centre seeking response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of Police because of their natural sexual preferences. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The apex court also issues notice to the Centre seeking response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of Police because of their natural sexual preferences. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will revisit its 2013 verdict that criminalised homosexuality in India. The court on Monday referred the subject to a larger bench.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India, on Monday said it would reconsider and examine the constitutional validity of section 377.

 

The apex court also issued notice to the Centre seeking response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said the issue arising out of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) required to be debated upon by a larger bench.

Section 377 of the IPC refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

Read: Cong, LGBTQ activists welcome SC's decision to reconsider section 377

The bench was hearing a fresh plea filed by one Navtej Singh Johar seeking to declare section 377 as unconstitutional to the extent that it provides prosecution of adults for indulging in consensual gay sex.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Johar, said the penal provision was unconstitutional as it also provided prosecution and sentencing of consenting adults who are indulging in such sex.

"You can't put in jail two adults who are involved in consenting unnatural sex," Datar said and referred to a recent nine-judge bench judgement in the privacy matter to highlight the point that the right to choose a sexual partner was part of fundamental right.

He also referred to the 2009 Delhi High Court judgement delivered on a plea of NGO 'Naz Foundation' in which the provision was held unconstitutional.

Subsequently, the apex court in 2014 had set aside the high court judgement and termed the provision as constitutional.

After the dismissal of the review plea against the 2014 judgement, a curative plea was filed which was referred to a larger bench.

The fresh plea of Johar and others will now also be heard by the larger bench.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: section 377, supreme court, chief justice of india, lgbtq community
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Cong, LGBTQ activists welcome SC's decision to reconsider section 377


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Darjeeling student creates miniature toy train models for enthusiasts world over

Anurag Lakandry says that his hobby stems from the fact that he has always been fascinated by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 

New Android malware steals credentials, impersonating UBER app

Deep linking in Android is a way to identify a specific piece of content or functionality inside an app. It is much like a web URL, but for applications.
 

Airtel updates Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to go against Jio

Under the updated Rs 448 plan, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 1GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity of Rs 82 days, up from 70 days.
 

Man finds python trying to swallow puppy, holds it underwater to shake it off

They showed quick thinking and submerged the canine's back in the water (Photo: AFP)
 

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai enters 300-crore club, Ali Abbas Zafar bags unique feat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong, LGBTQ activists welcome SC's decision to reconsider section 377

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India, on Monday said it would reconsider and examine the constitutional validity of section 377. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just revealed tip of iceberg, more to come: Journalist on Aadhaar breach

The journalist had claimed that she received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500 and was given login details to access the data. (Photo: PTI)

Take cues from Arthashastra, Chanakya Niti to better armed forces: Bipin Rawat

General Rawat said that imports in defence technology needed to be lowered down as India should fight the next war with homemade solutions. (Photo: ANI)

UP: After Haj office, Lucknow police station gets saffron hue

BJP government painted the outer wall of the UP State Haj Committee office in saffron, at Lucknow on Friday. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan murder case: Bail denied to teen accused for killing 7-yr-old in school

Pradhuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the school's washroom on September 8, 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham