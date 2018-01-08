search on deccanchronicle.com
Powerlifter among 5 dies in Delhi road mishap

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Yadav had recently won a gold medal in the 2017 powerlifting championship for the country in Moscow.
 The accident took place near the Singhu border in Alipur Police Station area in northwest Delhi. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Five men, including an international-level powerlifter, were killed and one person was injured when their car met with an accident in the early hours on Sunday near the Delhi-Haryana border, police said.

The athlete, Saksham Yadav, 28, who was admitted in an “extremely critical” condition at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

 

“He died at 6:38 pm of cardiac arrest,” a senior doctor at the trauma centre said, adding that “the family told us that he was revived twice at the Max Hospital”.

He had sustained grievous head injuries and severe internal bleeding. He was being attended by a team of doctors, the doctor said.

The accident took place near the Singhu border in Alipur Police Station area in northwest Delhi. The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle that first hit a road divider and then a pole, police said.

After hitting the pole, the car toppled a few times leaving its occupants severely injured.

