search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Chappal Chor Pak: Indo-American protestors slam Jadhav-kin treatment

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
The protestors also donated used shoes to the embassy saying that the 'protest is in solidarity with Jadhav's family.'
An agitated protestor said, 'When they stole the chappal of a woman (Jadhav's wife) who was in distress, I hope they can use these also.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 An agitated protestor said, 'When they stole the chappal of a woman (Jadhav's wife) who was in distress, I hope they can use these also.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi/Washington DC: A group of Indian-Americans and Balochs held a protest by the name 'Chappal Chor Pakistan' outside the Pakistan embassy at Washington DC in US, over the misbehaviour meted out to former Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife.

The protestors also donated used shoes to the embassy saying that 'protest is in solidarity with Jadhav's family.'

 

An agitated protestor said, "When they stole the chappal of a woman (Jadhav's wife) who was in distress, I hope they can use these also."

Another protestor said that Pakistan's narrow-mindedness has been exposed from the way it treated Jadhav's family.

"Policy makers and people here need to understand that Pakistan as a whole is also being run by narrow-minded mentality," he added.

A meeting took place between Jadhav and his family on December 25 in Islamabad, on the request of the Indian government.

Jadhav's wife was asked to remove her shoes and use another pair as she went in the Foreign Office to meet her husband.

Pakistan claimed that her shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.

 

Tags: chappal chor pakistan, kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, pak embassy in us
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Darjeeling student creates miniature toy train models for enthusiasts world over

Anurag Lakandry says that his hobby stems from the fact that he has always been fascinated by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 

New Android malware steals credentials, impersonating UBER app

Deep linking in Android is a way to identify a specific piece of content or functionality inside an app. It is much like a web URL, but for applications.
 

Airtel updates Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to go against Jio

Under the updated Rs 448 plan, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 1GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity of Rs 82 days, up from 70 days.
 

Man finds python trying to swallow puppy, holds it underwater to shake it off

They showed quick thinking and submerged the canine's back in the water (Photo: AFP)
 

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai enters 300-crore club, Ali Abbas Zafar bags unique feat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Fire breaks out at ‘infamous’ BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur

Six fire tenders took nearly an hour to control the flames which destroyed important documents in the record room. (Photo: ANI)

Cong, LGBTQ activists welcome SC's decision to reconsider section 377

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India, on Monday said it would reconsider and examine the constitutional validity of section 377. (Photo: File | Representational)

Just revealed tip of iceberg, more to come: Journalist on Aadhaar breach

The journalist had claimed that she received an offer to buy access into the Aadhaar database in exchange of only Rs 500 and was given login details to access the data. (Photo: PTI)

Take cues from Arthashastra, Chanakya Niti to better armed forces: Bipin Rawat

General Rawat said that imports in defence technology needed to be lowered down as India should fight the next war with homemade solutions. (Photo: ANI)

SC to reconsider, examine 2013 verdict that criminalises homosexuality

The apex court also issues notice to the Centre seeking response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of Police because of their natural sexual preferences. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham