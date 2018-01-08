search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru: 5 charred to death as fire breaks out at bar; victims were asleep

Published Jan 8, 2018, 8:04 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
The five who died were employees at the restaurant and were sleeping inside when the blaze broke out.
5 people died after fire broke out at Kailash bar and restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building on Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Five people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a bar-cum-restaurant in Bengaluru early this on Monday morning. The blaze has been brought under control.

The incident took place at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located at the ground floor of Kumbaara Sangha building. The area is one of busiest and congested areas in the heart of Bengaluru and is near to a vegetable market.

Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.

Smoke billowing out of the restaurant was noticed by locals at around 2:30 in the morning following which fire services were rushed to the spot.

"An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some people at around 2.30 am and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused," a senior police officer told PTI.

The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




