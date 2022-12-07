  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2022 YSRC to fight for AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC to fight for AP special status Bill in Parliament’s winter session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 7:46 am IST
 YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat said on Tuesday that the party would introduce a private bill in Parliament seeking Special Category Status to AP during the winter session starting tomorrow.
 
He said that a follow-up of the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act would be their main agenda in this parliament session. The Union government held an all-party meeting on Tuesday in which the YSRC participated and the Centre sought the cooperation of the Opposition parties for the smooth performance of the winter session.
 
Bharat said the YSRC would work for grant of the new railway zone for AP with the inclusion of Waltair railway division.

The Union government planned to introduce 25 bills in the winter session lasting 17 days. “The YSRC would make good use of this session to take public issues to the notice of the government and seek early resolution. The YSRC fully supports the demand for a census of BC castes in the country, provision of reservation for BCs in the Parliament, state assemblies and the highest judicial systems, he said.
 
He said the YSRC will raise the BC reservations issue in this session.

Bharat claimed that Chandrababu Naidu, living in Hyderabad in Telangana state, was responsible for the Centre’s cancellation of the SCS and he has been playing dramas on this issue for the past nine years. “Severe injustice was done to AP and we are going to demand an amendment to the AP Reorganisation Act, seeking Special Category Status, and the YSRC will introduce a private bill for SCS.”

Bharat said the YSRC MPs will raise the Bifurcation Assurances in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, seeking justice to AP. “YSRC will raise the Polavaram project funds issue also, including the causes for the delay of works and the pending of funds, the diaphragm wall damage, the dewatering of cofferdams, the reimbursement of funds to state government and other related
issues.”

 

Tags: ysrc party, ap special status, parliament winter session, ap special status bill
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


