India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at Parliament complex on the first day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

He was speaking in Rajya Sabha while welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who assumed charge as the chairman of the Upper House.

"India has just assumed the presidency of G20 and this is also a time when we have commenced our journey into 'Amrit Kaal'," the prime minister said, referring to the next 25 years leading to the centenary of India's independence.

Not only will 'Amrit Kaal' be a period of development and glory for the country, it will also be an occasion when India will play an important role in giving direction to the world, Modi said as the House met on the first day of the winter session.

Modi said in this journey, India's democracy, parliament and parliamentary traditions will also play a significant role.

Hailing Dhankhar as a leader who has both elements of 'jawan' (soldier) and 'kisan' (farmer) imbibed in him, the prime minister said the House was fortunate to receive his able and effective leadership at this juncture in history.

"Our Vice President is a 'Kisan Putra' (son of a farmer) and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with jawans and kisans," he said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that under the guidance of Dhankhar, all members will perform their duties and the House will serve as an effective platform to help realise the dreams and pledges of the country.

Today you are formally commencing charge as chairman of this house. Many former prime ministers have been members of this august House at some time and many political stalwarts have started their journey from here.

"I am confident that your leadership will further enhance the dignity of this House and take it to greater heights, Modi said.

He also saluted the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

Referring to Dhankhar's humble origins, he noted that President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal society of India, is guiding the country, while the son of a farmer has now reached the top position in the Rajya Sabha.

"The country is happy to see the achievements of 'Kithana's lal' (son), Modi said, referring to Dhankhar's birthplace Kithana in Rajasthan.

He also spoke about former president Ram Nath Kovind who hailed from a marginalised community.

Modi said the responsibility on the shoulders of the Upper House is associated with the concerns of the common man.

The prime minister said that the House chairperson was an embodiment of the fact that success comes not through means alone but through dedication.

"Your life is proof that one cannot accomplish anything only by resourceful means but by dedication, practice and realisations" he said.

Talking about Dhankhar's experience as a senior lawyer for more than three decades, the prime minister on a lighter note said that he will not miss the court in the House because there are a large number of people in Rajya Sabha who used to meet him in the Supreme Court.

The prime minister noted that Dhankhar has worked in the roles of MLA, MP, Union Minister and Governor, and the common factor has been his devotion to the development of the country and democratic values.

The prime minister also recalled the 75 per cent vote share that Dhankhar bagged in the Vice Presidential election which was proof of everyone's affinity towards him.

Taking the lead is the real definition of leadership and it becomes more important in the context of Rajya Sabha because the House has the responsibility of taking forward democratic decisions in a more refined manner," he observed.

The prime minister assured the members that under the guidance of the Vice President, the House will take forward its legacy and dignity.

"Serious democratic discussions in the House will give more strength to our pride as the mother of democracy, he added.

Concluding his address, the prime minister recalled the last session where the phraseology and rhymes of the former Vice President M Vekaiah Naidu were a source of much mirth for the members.

I am sure that your quick-witted nature will never let that slip away and you will continue to give that benefit to the House, the Prime Minister concluded.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh welcomed the vice president for assuming the chairmanship of the upper house and highlighted his several achievements.