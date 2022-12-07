  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2022 Eight lakh acres stu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Eight lakh acres stuck on Dharani: Farmer to HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 7, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Telangana High Court (DC)
 Telangana High Court (DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court took cognisance of the plight of landowners in Mahbubabad district where officials placed 8 lakh acres of land, including those which had pattas, on the 'Prohibited list' in the Dharani portal.

This prevented the owners from selling or transferring their properties, and officials were demanding bribes to exclude the properties from the list.

The High Court had received a letter on the matter, which it converted to a public interest litigation  (PIL). The letter emphasised the state of the farmers in Kesamudram mandal of Mahbubabad district who were making the rounds of offices to get their properties delisted.

The letter stated that revenue authorities, public representatives and middlemen were demanding lakhs of rupees to delist the properties.

The letter stated that 8 lakh acres of land, which had been mentioned as patta lands till the Dharani portal was brought in, were illegally marked as government land by revenue authorities. Giving an example, the letter mentioned that all the land in Narayanapuram village, Kesamudram mandal, Mahbubabad district, was placed in the name of the forest department after the introduction of the Dharani portal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy heard the PIL on Tuesday and issued notice to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries of revenue and forest  departments, CCLA, collector and district forest officer of Mahbubabad and revenue of Kesamudram mandal. The court directed them to respond on the issue within four weeks.

The letter requested the court to direct the officials to rectify the entries of patta lands of innocent farmers pursuant to the introduction of Dharani portal. When the aggrieved farmers approached the revenue authorities by filing online applications, the letter said, the were demanding lakhs of rupees from each farmer for correction and to issue their respective e-passbooks.

The revenue authorities in collusion with the public representatives and real estate developers were turning such lands taken over from farmers into plots by fraudulent means and were selling them.

...
Tags: telangana high court, dharani portal, mahbubabad land owners
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 07 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

YSR Congress MP Margani Bharat (Twitter)

YSRC to fight for AP special status Bill in Parliament’s winter session

The Lepakshi is located in Hindupur assembly segment of Sri Satya Sai district. None of the elected representatives put in efforts to persuade the state government form a committee along with allotment of necessary funding for documentation. (DC File Photo)

Lepakshi heritage site proposal in balance

The Chief Minister has asked MPs to use the Winter Session to project BRS as a national party. (Representational photo:Twitter)

TRS switches to national mode

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Poachgate: Plea in HC to transfer case to CBI



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition will raise jobs, price rise, LAC standoff in House session

Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM chairs key all-party meet to strategise 2023 G20 summit, several CMs in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI )

At G-20 agenda meet, India focus on inclusive growth

Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency, in Udaipur. (PTI)

MCD polls: CM Kejriwal urges to vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city

Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->