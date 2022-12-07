  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2022 Delhi civic polls re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi civic polls results: Trends show AAP inching ahead of BJP; Cong far behind

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2022, 10:09 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: The latest trends in the MCD elections show the Aam Aadmi Party just edging past the BJP.

The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six as the results started trickling in. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

According to the trends available on the State Election Commission website at 10:45 am, the AAP was leading in 127 seats and the BJP in 106. The Congress was a long way behind at 11.

The initial trends (at 9:30 am) put the BJP ahead of the AAP by a significant margin, but the pendulum swung in the AAP's favour soon after.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj exuded confidence his party will emerge victorious.

"We will win more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office... The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning," he told the media at the party office.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the exit polls got it completely wrong.

"Even after 15 years of the BJP rule, the party has retained its vote share on the basis of its work. People should avoid premature celebrations," he told reporters.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Despite 15 years of anti-incumbency, our performance is better. We worked for the people of Delhi at the municipal corporations but may be some people were not happy. There was no anger against the BJP though."

Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said it is going to be a tough contest.

"However, we will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will come to power in the MCD for a fourth consecutive term," he told PTI.

The mood at the AAP office here was celebratory with loudspeakers blaring patriotic songs and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.

AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party's first victory in municipal polls here.

"AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll)," said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results.

The high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

 

...
Tags: mcd elections, delhi municipal corporation polls, delhi mcd elections
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing mediapersons in New Delhi (ANI)

PM urges parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, was awarded the Doctor of Science (DSc) by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi. (DC image)

Dr Nageshwar Reddy awareded Doctor of Science

Ramakrishna said to sort out the shortage of gunny bags, government should procure them from neighbouring Karnataka or Tamil Nadu states. (Representational PTI image)

Telugu Rythu wants paddy saved from cyclone

Telangana High Court (DC)

Eight lakh acres stuck on Dharani: Farmer to HC



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition will raise jobs, price rise, LAC standoff in House session

Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

India to take charge of G-20 from today

India is all set to formally assume the G-20 presidency on Thursday for a year until November 30 next year. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->