  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2022 Cyclone Mandous to h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Mandous to hit AP coast today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 1:34 am IST
Lower tropospheric northeasterly/ easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the system’s influence, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)
 Lower tropospheric northeasterly/ easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the system’s influence, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Mandous would reach the southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday evening, the weatherman has predicted.

The well-marked low pressure formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 8.30am on Tuesday moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression over southeast  Bay of  Bengal by the evening. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening and reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu­, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday  morning, IMD Amaravati said.
 
It will continue to move west northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, ­Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

Lower tropospheric northeasterly/ easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.  Under the system’s influence, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph are likely at isolated places in SCAP.  Heavy to very Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema.

“Heavy rains are likely on December 9 and December 10 with a wind speed of 70 kmph gusting up to 90kmph along and off the coast while the system comes closer to the coast,’’ said director of IMD, Amaravati Stella S.

She said Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam and Guntur would receive heavy showers on December 9 and 10. North Andhra as also the East and West Godavari districts would get heavy rainfall on December 10.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh cyclone, andhra pradesh rains, cyclone alert, cyclone in bay of bengal, cyclous mandous
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Date fixed: CBI to question Kavitha on December 11

Government is yet to distribute Rythu Bandhu funds to over Rs 70 lakh farmers due to the fund shortage. (File photo:DC)

CM to prioritise Rythu Bandhu over Dalit Bandhu

A picture of a beehive-shaped LED chandelier, shared on Twitter by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar. (Photo:Twitter/Arvind Kumar) 

Big 5 Construction Impact Award for Bansilalpet step well restoration

A large number of victims were dragged into the sex racket by luring them with luxurious lifestyle, easy money, and, in some cases, the promise of employment. (Representational photo: AFP)

Interstate sex racket: Accused contacted ‘customers’ via WhatsApps groups



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China border situation, misuse of agencies, inflation to dominate Parliament session

The opposition will seek to corner the government on several issues and a confrontation is likely on the demand for discussions on Chinese

PM Modi, several chief ministers to attend all party-meeting on G20 summit

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant with former union minister Vijay Goel during the unveiling of a display of the G20 logo at Mandi House Chowk in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Modi, Shah to vote in second phase of Gujarat polls today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

PM chairs key all-party meet to strategise 2023 G20 summit, several CMs in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI )

At G-20 agenda meet, India focus on inclusive growth

Leaders take part in the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency, in Udaipur. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->