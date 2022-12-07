  
Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2022 Belagavi tense as Ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Belagavi tense as Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute triggers protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Dec 7, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi (Representational image Youtube)
 Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi (Representational image Youtube)

Belagavi: Situation in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border turned tense on Tuesday, following protests from pro-Kannada and pro-Maharashtra activists.
Maharashtra ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Chandrakant Patil, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane were scheduled to visit Belagavi to attend various programmes on Tuesday.

Prohibitory orders were issued in Belagavi following the escalation of boundary row. Belagavi district collector issued prohibitory orders barring the entry of Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, and MP Dhairyasheel Mane. There were apprehensions that the ministers might deliver provocative speeches against Kannada or Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra leaders canceled their visit to Belagavi. Desai had told reporters that the visit has been postponed as they had to attend the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B R Ambedkar on Dec 6.

Opposing the entry of the Maharashtra leaders to Belagavi, Pro Kannada organization Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) organized a massive rally in Belagavi.

Belagavi police stopped the activists near the Hire Bagewadi checkpost. The enraged protestors started shouting slogans and allegedly pelted stones at the trucks with Maharashtra registration. They also painted black on the number plates and removed the air from the tires of the trucks. 

The police took the protestors into custody and released them by evening.
In the afternoon the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders arrived at Belagavi Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking permission for the entry of the Maharashtra ministers. As the DC refused to receive the memorandum, the activists staged a protest and also shouted slogans in support of Samyukta Maharashtra comprising Karwar, Belagavi, and Nipani of Karnataka.

In the evening the Shiv Sena leaders (Thackeray faction) of Maharashtra who were angry with ministers for cancelling the Belagavi visit staged a protest near the Koganolli checkpost. They wanted to enter the border but were stopped by the police there.

Sources said that the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses with Karnataka number plates were painted black at Pune by pro-Maharashtra activists on Tuesday afternoon.

With the situation turning tense police have beefed up the security at the border. Additional forces have been deployed in the border areas. Vehicles entering Karnataka are being checked by the officials.

...
Tags: maharashtra karnataka border, belagavi police, karnataka maharashtra border dispute
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC directs Centre, RBI to put on record relevant records relating to demonetisation

The farmer on Monday climbed the cellphone tower in the village on Monday to protest. Even as his family, locals and the police tried to dissuade him, he died by suicide. (Representational image)

Entire villagers bid tearful adieu to ‘state victim’ farmer

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Jayaho BC Maha Sabha including food, snacks and beverages. (Representational DC image)

Delicious food for Jayaho BC Maha Sabha 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing mediapersons in New Delhi (ANI)

PM urges parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM urges parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing mediapersons in New Delhi (ANI)

Delhi civic polls results: Trends show AAP inching ahead of BJP; Cong far behind

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at a polling station. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Opposition will raise jobs, price rise, LAC standoff in House session

Defence Minister and deputy leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh chairs an all-party meeting ahead of the Winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Centre step-motherly towards Tamil refugees; CAA arbitrary: DMK to SC

Supreme court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->