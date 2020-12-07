The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2020 Prominent opposition ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 12:06 pm IST
The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers have said that the countrywide strike on Tuesday would be observed with full force
Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)
 Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prominent opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah issued a joint statement on Sunday supporting the call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 by farmer groups, and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding repeal of the three agri laws, have said that the countrywide strike on Tuesday would be observed with full force.

 

"We the undersigned leaders of political parties extend our solidarity with the ongoing massive struggle by the Indian farmers organised by various kisan organisations from across the country and extend our support to their call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 demanding the withdrawal of these retrograde Agri-laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill," the statement said.

Among the signatories were RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI general secretary D Raja, general secretary of CPI(ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya, AIFB general secretary Debabrata Biswas and Manoj Bhattacharya, the general secretary of RSP.

 

"These new Agri-Laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India's food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates," the statement alleged.

The leaders said the central government must adhere to the democratic processes and norms and "meet the legitimate demands of our Kisans-Annadatas."

 

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

 

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has maintained that MSP and Mandi mechanisms will stay.

...
Tags: bharat bandh, farmers protest, opposition leaders, solidarity


Latest From Nation

A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people from different parts of Eluru were hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy. (PTI)

Mystery disease strikes AP's Eluru; 18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea

A health worker prepares to takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)

Latest: Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474

Deccan Chronicle had earlier reported about the missing of Rs 18 crore from the NHM kitty and about the audit firm raising serious objections over the non-receipt of the amount

Poonam commits financial irregularity of Rs 54 cr

Rao said Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.

KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pawar warns Centre of larger farmers' protest if concerns not addressed soon

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)

VHP threatens to 'beat up' Hindus if they visit church for Christmas

Vishwa Hindu Parishad. (Photo: Representational Image)

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre's offer to hold talks

Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana state border, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham