The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2020 Mystery disease stri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mystery disease strikes AP's Eluru; 18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 1:21 pm IST
Water samples have been collected from the One-Town area to check whether any contamination caused the sudden outbreak
A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people from different parts of Eluru were hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy. (PTI)
 A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people from different parts of Eluru were hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy. (PTI)

Amaravati: A total of 18 people, including children, suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes.

The incident in the One-Town area, however, triggered panic among the city residents as talk of a mysterious disease afflicting people spread.

 

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, swung into action immediately and visited the local Government General Hospital to take stock of the situation.

He said everything was normal and there was no need for panic.

"We have collected blood samples and sent them for examination to determine the cause of the disease," Nani said.

About 60 per cent of the victims were in the 10-18 age group while others were older. West Godavari district Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla told PTI over phone that a CT scan of the victims was also taken and everything turned out to be normal.

 

This could be a case of viral infection, he said.

These people complained of body pains, headache, nausea and symptoms of fits before falling unconscious. But within 10-15 minutes, they became normal and there is nothing serious, Himanshu pointed out.

A paediatrician and neurosurgeon were treating the patients and beds have also been readied in the GGH to attend to any emergency, he added.

Water samples have been collected from the One-Town area to check whether any contamination caused the sudden outbreak.

These cases are sporadic and not widespread even in that particular locality. But we are examining all factors, Himanshu said.

 

...
Tags: mystery disease, eluru, ap mystery illness
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

A health worker prepares to takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)

Latest: Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474

Deccan Chronicle had earlier reported about the missing of Rs 18 crore from the NHM kitty and about the audit firm raising serious objections over the non-receipt of the amount

Poonam commits financial irregularity of Rs 54 cr

Rao said Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.

KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmer unions call meeting to decide on Centre's offer to hold talks

Indian farmers protesting new agriculture laws hold a meeting at the Delhi-Haryana state border, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (AP)

UP registers first case under new anti-conversion law in Bareilly

Members of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh take pledge against Love Jihad. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.(PTI)

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi

Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham