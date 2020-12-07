The Indian Premier League 2020

Latest: Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2020, 11:54 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2020, 11:54 am IST
As many as7,778 patients are under treatment and 33,098 samples were tested on Sunday
A health worker prepares to takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)
 A health worker prepares to takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.74 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,474, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy (57) and Medchal Malkajgiri (36), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 6.

 

As many as7,778 patients are under treatment and 33,098 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 58.12 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.56 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.62 per cent, while it was 94.4 per cent in the country.

A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of West Godavari district, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people from different parts of Eluru were hospitalized with symptoms resembling epilepsy. (PTI)

Mystery disease strikes AP's Eluru; 18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

Deccan Chronicle had earlier reported about the missing of Rs 18 crore from the NHM kitty and about the audit firm raising serious objections over the non-receipt of the amount

Poonam commits financial irregularity of Rs 54 cr

Rao said Telangana state government had taken up several programmes and initiated many welfare measures that were in line with Dr Ambedkar’s philosophy.

KCR pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary



