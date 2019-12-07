Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Went to jail in fina ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Went to jail in financial scam case, don't lecture on economy: BJP to Chidambaram

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 8:55 am IST
'What can be more ridiculous than a person who has been in jail on 'arthik ghotala' is lecturing on Indian economy,' Shahdeo said.
Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case. (Photo: File)
Ranchi: The BJP on Friday said Congress leader P Chidambaram should not "lecture" on economy when he himself was in jail in a financial scam case. State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the former finance minister levelled several charges over the country's economy, but did not say that the GDP rate dipped below the current levels during the Manmohan Singh regime.

At a press conference earlier in the day, the Congress leader said that the Indian economy "is in deep trouble". "What can be more ridiculous than a person who has been in jail on 'arthik ghotala' (financial scam) is lecturing on the Indian economy," Shahdeo said.

 

"It makes no difference to the Congress as several of their leaders are either in jail or out on bail. This is the political truth of the Congress. The people of Jharkhand will reject the corrupt Congress in the ensuing assembly elections," he added.

Chidambaram was on Wednesday night released on bail from the Tihar Jail in Delhi after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case.

 

...
Location: India, Delhi


