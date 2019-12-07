Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Unnao rape victim wh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital

ANI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 3:15 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 3:15 am IST
She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment.
The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.
 The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

New Delhi: The 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

''She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctors tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive,'' Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns And Plastic Department, told ANI.

 

The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment.

...
Tags: unnao, safdurjung hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

P. Chidambaram

P Chidambaram to speak today at TNCC on political situation

Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami interacts with Dy CM O. Panneerselvam at a meet to discuss local body polls with the party’s allies, including PMK, DMDK and BJP in Chennai on Friday. — DC

SC ruling on local body polls historic, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

According to the police, the incident took place when the workers were engaged in constructing a building belonging to one Prem Kumar near Gangai Amman Kovil in Lakshmipuram in Red Hills.

Chennai: One dead, six injured in wall collapse

Nithyananda

Comedian by day, sexual offender by night



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Urban Legend: The advocate who defends the voiceless – The silent victims

A.D. Ramananda

BS Yediyurappa’s letter on Kasturirangan report angers environmentalists

BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: ACP slaps senior journalist, police order internal probe

V. Krishnappa

Land & take off at same time, KIA marks a first

Second runway at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru became operational on Friday (Photo: DC)

Hearing in Chandrababu Naidu assets case put off

N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham