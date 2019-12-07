Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on way to court, dies at Delhi hospital

The woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.

New Delhi: The 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

''She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctors tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive,'' Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns And Plastic Department, told ANI.

She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment.