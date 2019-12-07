Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Rahul Gandhi bonds w ...
Rahul Gandhi bonds with locals over tea, pakoda in Kerala's Wayanad

ANI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Rahul was seen chatting with a group of people at the tea stall.
 Earlier on Friday, the former Congress president addressed a rally where he was helped by a student Pooja to translate his speech in Malayalam. (Photo: ANI)

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring his parliamentary constituency, took out some time off from his busy schedule to sip tea at a stall here on Friday.

Accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Rahul was seen chatting with a group of people at the tea stall.

 

Earlier on Friday, the former Congress president addressed a rally where he was helped by a student Pooja to translate his speech in Malayalam.

At the rally, he said that that there was an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country and it has become a fashion to make people fight with each other.

"There is an atmosphere of hatred and anger in the country. It is a fashion to make people of our country fight with each other. But the country will not succeed if it is divided. The country will not succeed if we divide it on the lines of caste, religion, and language," said Gandhi.

Gandhi also inaugurated a newly-constructed block at Vakeri High School here.

 

...
