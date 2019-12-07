Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Odisha thieves loot ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha thieves loot onions from vegetable vendor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 7, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 1:45 am IST
All the eight vendors have lodged a complaint, acting on which, the Salipur police have begun an inquiry in this connection.
BHUBANESWAR: As prices of onions hover around Rs 150 in many parts of the state, the quintessential vegetable seems to have become exquisite for thieves these days.

A vegetable vendor of Raisunguda market under Salipur police limits in Cuttack district on Friday lodged a complaint alleging that onions weighing around 10kg were stolen from his shop on Thursday night.

 

“I went back to my house after closing the shop last night. When I reached here on Friday morning, I found the shop’s door broken. Surprisingly, only onions were missing from the place, while other vegetables were kept intact,” said Barik.

The miscreants have also looted seven other shops, including an electrical appliance repairing store, a sweets shop and a stationery outlet in the market last night.

All the eight vendors have lodged a complaint, acting on which, the Salipur police have begun an inquiry in this connection.

