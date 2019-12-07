Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 No mercy for Nirbhay ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No mercy for Nirbhaya’s rapist: Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published Dec 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 2:01 am IST
The ministry has, in its “file noting”, recommended the mercy petition be rejected.
President Ram Nath Kovind
 President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the accused in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, and has forwarded the file to President Ram Nath Kovind. The file came two days ago from Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who had also rejected the mercy plea.

The ministry has, in its “file noting”, recommended the mercy petition be rejected.

 

However, home ministry officials said it was difficult to set a time-frame as to when the process would be complete since the final decision was now at the President's discretion.

“Once the President returns the file with his opinion we can inform the prison authorities as to what action is to be taken,” a senior home ministry official said. “But no deadline can be fixed.”

The incident that shocked the nation took place in Delhi on December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally raped and severely injured by a group of men inside a moving bus. She later succumbed to her injuries.

It triggered nationwide protests leading to changes in the criminal laws dealing with rape and other sexual offences against women.

A Nirbhaya fund was also constituted for the States to deal with such cases.

Vinay Sharma and two others, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh, were sentenced to death. But it was only Vinay Sharma who filed the mercy petition.

...
Tags: gang-rape case, nirbhaya gang rape, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

P. Chidambaram

P Chidambaram to speak today at TNCC on political situation

Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami interacts with Dy CM O. Panneerselvam at a meet to discuss local body polls with the party’s allies, including PMK, DMDK and BJP in Chennai on Friday. — DC

SC ruling on local body polls historic, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

According to the police, the incident took place when the workers were engaged in constructing a building belonging to one Prem Kumar near Gangai Amman Kovil in Lakshmipuram in Red Hills.

Chennai: One dead, six injured in wall collapse

Nithyananda

Comedian by day, sexual offender by night



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Kin of 10 RTC staff who died during stir get jobs

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Angry residents stop trash trucks going to dump yard

Residents of Ahmedguda blocked trucks carrying garbage from the city to the Jawahar-nagar dump yard to protest the delay in the government shifting the facility on Friday.

K Chandrasekhar Rao drops his plan to create jobs for aides

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Never thought of killing accused: Nirbhaya cop

“There was a lot of pressure at that time, but the thought of killing them never came. We were getting messages, asking us to throw the accused in front of hungry lions. Someone said castrate them in public, someone said lynch them, but we just stuck to our guns. There was no question of doing anything illegal,” Kumar told a news agency.

NHRC to probe Hyderabad encounter

National Human Rights Commission
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham