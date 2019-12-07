Nitish Kumar seeks ban on porn

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his government would urge the Centre to impose a total ban on porn sites in order to stop rising cases of sexual assault against women across the country.

He was addressing people during his ‘Jal Jungle Hariyali’ tour in Gopalganj.

Kumar said, “Internet and social media have had both positive and negative impact on the society. Easy access to porn sites is also polluting the minds of youth, I have decided to write a letter to the Centre seeking a complete ban on such sites as a safeguarding mechanism”.

Strong political reactions have been pouring in after four accused in the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad veterinary doctor were killed in a police encounter on Friday.

Earlier this week, charred bodies of two young women were recovered by the police from Buxar and Samastipur districts.

“Disturbing incidents of crime against women are being reported from Hyderabad, Bihar and other places. This is a very bad trend and we must understand why such things are happening in our country,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders Rabri Devi, Upendra Kushwaha and Pappu Yadav used the occasion to blame the state government for the crime-rate and welcomed the police encounter in Hyderabad.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said that “Hyderabad encounter will act as a deterrent against criminals. In Bihar too, there has been an alarming rise in crimes against women. The government has done nothing to control it.”