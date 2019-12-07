Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 NHRC team reaches Hy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NHRC team reaches Hyderabad to probe Telangana encounter

ANI
Published Dec 7, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
The NHRC team would later go to Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived here on Saturday a day after all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana were killed in a police encounter.

The NHRC team would first visit the encounter site at Chatanpally village to conduct an inquiry where the encounter took place on Friday and then go to Mahbubnagar Government hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept.

 

On Friday, the NHRC has asked its Director General (Investigation) to send a team for fact-finding on the spot investigation into the matter. It said the encounter indicates that the "police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity" by the accused on the spot, which resulted in the death of all four.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the killing of the four accused, the NHRC said that this matter was required to be probed very carefully.

"Death of four persons in an alleged encounter with the police personnel when they were in their custody, is a matter of concern for the commission," the Commission said.

The accused - Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu - were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar in the wee hours on Friday, between 3 am and 6 am, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

"If the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court," the Commission said.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burnt her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: telangana rape and murder case, gangrape, murder, crime crime against women
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

'Man running India believes in violence': Rahul's dig at PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has made terrorism its 'state policy' and is not 'mending its ways'. (Photo: ANI)

Pak made terrorism its 'state policy', prepare yourself to face it: Rajnath

He said if Police would take law in their hand then was is

Sibal terms Telangana encounter as 'bloodlust vs due process'

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and said the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed in the case. (Photo: File)

'2014 guidelines not followed': Plea filed in SC against cops for T'gana encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'2014 guidelines not followed': Plea filed in SC against cops for T'gana encounter

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and said the top court's 2014 guidelines were not followed in the case. (Photo: File)

Delhi air in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day, AQI crosses 380 mark

According to SAFAR, the rise in air pollution was because of the prevalence of calm surface winds and a decrease in ventilation coefficient which creates a conducive environment for pollutant accumulation. (Photo: ANI)

Defeat of system, my 7-year struggle: Nirbhaya's mother on Unnao rape victim's death

After the Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital here, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Saturday said that the system and her seven-year struggle have been defeated today. (Photo: ANI)

Accused should be ‘shot dead’, says Uttar Pradesh woman’s father

She was air-lifted to from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. (Photo: PTI)

26/11 terror attacks mastermind 'enjoying' Pakistan's hospitality: India

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore announced that it would
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham