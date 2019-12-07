Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Justice loses its ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice loses its character if it becomes revenge, says CJI Bobde

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 7, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
His statement came a day after all accused in gangrape and murder of Hyd veterinarian were shot dead in an encounter.
(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The newly-appointed Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday said that justice should not be misunderstood as revenge. His statement came a day after all four accused in the gangrape and murder of a young Hyderabad veterinarian were shot dead in an encounter.

"Justice should not be revenge. I believe Justice loses its character as if it becomes revenge," he said.

 

“Recent events in country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose of criminal matters. But, I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge,” he added.

On Friday, Cyberabad police said the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 26, were killed during an exchange of fire that took place between 5.45 am and 6.15 am when they were taken by a 10-member team to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation.

The police action had its critics, but was largely welcomed by the public.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sa bobde, telangana rape and murder case, gangrape, murder, crime crime against women
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce Mubeen Shah, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the aftermath of the August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

NRI businessman detained in Jammu and Kashmir released for 3 months

A woman protesting against Unnao rape case, allegedly threw petrol on her six-year-old daughter outside Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. (ANI)

Woman throws petrol on 6-yr-old daughter in protest against Unnao rape case in Delhi

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to protect women in the state, and demanded that it be removed. (Photo: File)

'Hollow law, order mechanism': Oppn slams UP govt after rape victim dies

Lobo also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring amendments to the law.demand comes a day after all the four men, arrested for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)

Make public hanging of rape-murder convicts compulsory: Lobo



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NRI businessman detained in Jammu and Kashmir released for 3 months

Former head of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce Mubeen Shah, who was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the aftermath of the August 5 developments in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

'Hollow law, order mechanism': Oppn slams UP govt after rape victim dies

Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to protect women in the state, and demanded that it be removed. (Photo: File)

Make public hanging of rape-murder convicts compulsory: Lobo

Lobo also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring amendments to the law.demand comes a day after all the four men, arrested for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last month. (Photo: File)

'Man running India believes in violence': Rahul's dig at PM Modi

He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations in his constituency Wayanad. (Photo: ANI)

Sibal terms Telangana encounter as 'bloodlust vs due process'

He said if Police would take law in their hand then was is
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham