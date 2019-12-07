Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 High alert in MP: Ar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High alert in MP: Army camp attacked in Pachmarhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 7, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 1:49 am IST
They then returned to Piparia railway station in the same taxi and might have caught a train.
Bhopal: Two unidentified men, attired in black tracksuits, early on Friday intruded into an Army camp at Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh’s Hosangabad district and decamped with two automatic weapons, police said.

“We do not rule out involvement of terrorists in the incident”, sources in Intelligence wing of MP police told this newspaper.

 

According to Hosangabad district superintendent of police M.L. Chari, preliminary investigations suggested that two men landed in Piparia railway station by a train in the midnight of Thursday and headed to Pachmarhi Army camp in a taxi.

They then returned to Piparia railway station in the same taxi and might have caught a train.

Sources said police identified the taxi driver and detained him for interrogation. The taxi driver gave descriptions of the two accused. “The duo had carried something in two huge bags when they returned from the Army camp to proceed to Piparia railway station,” the tax driver was quoted as saying by the police, sources said.

“We got some vital clues that may lead us to arrest the two accused,” sources added.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


