Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Ecuador: No land for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ecuador: No land for Nithyananda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 7, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 1:24 am IST
The rape-accused self-styled godman fled the country without a passport and he may have fled through Nepal.
Nithyananda.
 Nithyananda.

New Delhi: South American nation Ecuador on Friday confirmed that controversial “godman” Nithyananda visited Ecuador recently but denied that he was given asylum or that any land had been sold to him. India, meanwhile, on Friday said it had cancelled his passport over a year ago, and it had “sensitised” Indian missions to keep foreign governments informed about Nithyananda’s antecedents.

The rape-accused self-styled godman fled the country without a passport and he may have fled through Nepal. Sources in Ecuador said Nithyana-nada had recently visited the country “as a tourist”.

 

In an official statement from New Delhi, Equador said: “The Embassy of Ecuador categorically denies ... that self styled Guru Nithyananda was given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador. Moreover, Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on, Nithyananda left Ecuador presumably on his way to Haiti. All the information published in India, is based on the information which allegedly has been sourced from kailaasa.org, a website which is supposedly maintained by Nithya-nanda or by his people.”

On reports that the “godman” had through his website declared a separate “nation” on an island purchased by his followers, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “Setting up a website is different from creating a nation.”

“When we got information about the cases pending against him, what we did was that we cancelled his passport first,” he said. “Then he applied for a fresh passport which was denied. There was an adverse police report. We have asked our missions to sensitise the local government that if he happens to transit through that country, they should let us know.”

...
Tags: ecuador, nithyananda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind

No mercy for Nirbhaya’s rapist: Centre

Residents of Ahmedguda blocked trucks carrying garbage from the city to the Jawahar-nagar dump yard to protest the delay in the government shifting the facility on Friday.

Hyderabad: Angry residents stop trash trucks going to dump yard

The government has to strengthen the judicial system and ensure that there is not only justice but also deterrence that will make men fear the act of rape.

This is fake justice, say women leaders

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao drops his plan to create jobs for aides



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Disha’s family hails encounter

Colony people burst crackers to hail the encounter of all the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana at Shadnagar on Friday. (Photo: Style Photo service)

Onion price continues to make us cry, it’s now Rs 165/kg

The main reason for rise in price was damage to the onion crop due to rains. (Photo: Representational)

Citizenship Amendment bill: TMC issues whip to MPs for four days

'This is not about how many numbers BJP has in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If you want to grant citizenship, grant citizenship to all. TMC has issued whip for four days from Monday to Thursday in both houses,' O' Brien said. (Photo: File)

Goa CM blames relaxed attitude of locals who don't plant onions for crisis

'The state government cannot be held responsible for high onion prices. We (people) are responsible for being 'Sushegad', Sawant said. (Photo: ANI)

'Hyderabad-like crimes taking place in UP every day': Cong leader Rajiv Shukla

'Law and order is dismal. Women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh. Incidents (against women) are taking place on a daily basis. In UP, every day a Hyderabad (like incident) is taking place,' Shukla said recounting crime against women in Mainpuri, Unnao and Chitrakoot. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham