Disha killers ‘encounter’ justice

Hundreds of people gather at the crime site and shower flower petals on police personnel as a mark of appreciation after the death of four accused in an encounter near Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: The four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian Disha were reportedly killed following a shoot-out with the Cyberabad police on the outskirts of Chattanpally village, around 50 km from the city, during early hours of Friday.

Two policemen were inj-ured in the alleged attack. Police claimed that the encounter took place after the accused snatched weapons from the police party and opened fire at the personnel.

The deceased — Mohammed Arif (26) alias Areef of Jakkulare, and J. Shiva (20), J. Naveen (20) and C. Chennakeshavulu (20), all of Gundigandla village in Makathal mandal of Narayanpet district — were arrested for Disha’s gang-rape and murder while she was on her way home.

The encounter happened in agricultural fields alongside NH 44, just about 250 metres from the spot where Disha’s charred body was found.

Disha’s murder took place on November 27, and the accused arrested two days later and remanded to judicial custody. On December 2, the junior first class magistrate court at Mahbubnagar granted 10 days’ custody to the Shadnagar police for further investigation.

Police took custody only on December 4 and questioned them at a secret place for two days.

On the third day, they were reportedly taken to collect evidence from the crime-scene. The accused, who were not handcuffed overpowered the police, attacked them with sticks and pelted stones, snatc-hed two pistols and opened fire. In retaliation, the police also opened fire and the four accused died on the spot.

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the accused confessed to having buried the Disha’s mobile phone, power bank, wristwatch at the crime spot before the shoot-out happened.

“A team of 10 took the accused in two vehicles to the crime spot,” he said. “The four tried to mislead the police about where they buried Disha’s belongings and gathered together. They snatched pistols from two policemen and attacked with stones and sticks,” the police chief said.

Even after repeated war-nings, they refused to surrender and opened fire. The team had to retaliate.

In the attack, two policemen — sub-inspector K Venkateshwarlu and police constable Aravind Goud of Nandigama police station — were injured on their head and arm, respectively. They were admitted to Care Hospital and are out of danger, he said.

“The police party warned them to not open fire,” the commissioner said. “But, Arif and Chennakeshavulu, who grabbed the pistols, fired at the police and police returned fire. After a lull, the police team found the accused dead,” he explained.

When asked why the accused were brought to the crime site in the dark, he said the decision was based on impending threat to the accused from the public. Mr Sajjanar said the DNA profiling of the accused would be conducted to find out if they were involved in similar offences in Telangana and in other neighbouring states.

“During the questioning of the accused, more information was unearthed about their suspected involvement in other offences. A DNA profiling would help in finding out more information.” He said that a case would be registered for a probe. The deceased’s bodies were taken to Mahabubnagar government hospital mortuary for the postmortem and will be handed over to their families.