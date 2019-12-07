Nation Current Affairs 07 Dec 2019 Disha killers &lsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disha killers ‘encounter’ justice

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Dec 7, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Majority celebrated this death of due process.
Hundreds of people gather at the crime site and shower flower petals on police personnel as a mark of appreciation after the death of four accused in an encounter near Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Hundreds of people gather at the crime site and shower flower petals on police personnel as a mark of appreciation after the death of four accused in an encounter near Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: The four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of 27-year-old veterinarian Disha were reportedly killed following a shoot-out with the Cyberabad police on the outskirts of Chattanpally village, around 50 km from the city, during early hours of Friday.

Two policemen were inj-ured in the alleged attack. Police claimed that the encounter took place after the accused snatched weapons from the police party and opened fire at the personnel.

 

The deceased — Mohammed Arif (26) alias Areef of Jakkulare, and J. Shiva (20), J. Naveen (20) and C. Chennakeshavulu (20), all of Gundigandla village in Makathal mandal of Narayanpet district — were arrested for Disha’s gang-rape and murder while she was on her way home.

The encounter happened in agricultural fields alongside NH 44, just about 250 metres from the spot where Disha’s charred body was found.

Disha’s murder took place on November 27, and the accused arrested two days later and remanded to judicial custody. On December 2, the junior first class magistrate court at Mahbubnagar granted 10 days’ custody to the Shadnagar police for further investigation.

Police took custody only on December 4 and questioned them at a secret place for two days.

On the third day, they were reportedly taken to collect evidence from the crime-scene. The accused, who were not handcuffed overpowered the police, attacked them with sticks and pelted stones, snatc-hed two pistols and opened fire. In retaliation, the police also opened fire and the four accused died on the spot.

Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the accused confessed to having buried the Disha’s mobile phone, power bank, wristwatch at the crime spot before the shoot-out happened.

“A team of 10 took the accused in two vehicles to the crime spot,” he said. “The four tried to mislead the police about where they buried Disha’s belongings and gathered together. They snatched pistols from two policemen and attacked with stones and sticks,” the police chief said.

Even after repeated war-nings, they refused to surrender and opened fire. The team had to retaliate.

In the attack, two policemen — sub-inspector K Venkateshwarlu and police constable Aravind Goud of Nandigama police station — were injured on their head and arm, respectively. They were admitted to Care Hospital and are out of danger, he said.

“The police party warned them to not open fire,” the commissioner said. “But, Arif and Chennakeshavulu, who grabbed the pistols, fired at the police and police returned fire. After a lull, the police team found the accused dead,” he explained.

When asked why the accused were brought to the crime site in the dark, he said the decision was based on impending threat to the accused from the public. Mr Sajjanar said the DNA profiling of the accused would be conducted to find out if they were involved in similar offences in Telangana and in other neighbouring states.

“During the questioning of the accused, more information was unearthed about their suspected involvement in other offences. A DNA profiling would help in finding out more information.” He said that a case would be registered for a probe. The deceased’s bodies were taken to Mahabubnagar government hospital mortuary for the postmortem and will be handed over to their families.

...
Tags: gang-rape, cyberabad police, disha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Public cheer for Telangana cops

Latest From Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind

No mercy for Nirbhaya’s rapist: Centre

Residents of Ahmedguda blocked trucks carrying garbage from the city to the Jawahar-nagar dump yard to protest the delay in the government shifting the facility on Friday.

Hyderabad: Angry residents stop trash trucks going to dump yard

The government has to strengthen the judicial system and ensure that there is not only justice but also deterrence that will make men fear the act of rape.

This is fake justice, say women leaders

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao drops his plan to create jobs for aides



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NHRC to probe Hyderabad encounter

National Human Rights Commission

Nirbhaya’s parents welcome encounter

It may be recalled that in December 2012, Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gang raped in the national capital and later died due to her injuries. Her rapists, who were sentenced to death, are still awaiting their fate. (Representional Image)

Friends censor worse than govts

Monica Rajendran.

Bloodlust reigns as pride on Facebook

Pari Nidhi Telugu cine actress.

Hyderabad: Today’s action outcome of our fight for justice – Neighbours

Fellow resident Aarthi Pathak said, “We feel that whatever justice was needed to be delivered has arrived.” (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham