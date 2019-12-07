Asaduddin Owaisi doesn’t back encounter, says it shows popular anger

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he is against extra-judicial or ‘encounter’ killings. He wants to know the circumstances in which the police was forced to take such extreme action in the case of the Disha rape and murder accused early on Friday morning.

The truth will only be revealed after a magisterial inquiry, he said.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Mr Owaisi, “all of us will have to wait for the magisterial inquiry. The National Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry.”

“I am against these encounters. I believe in the due process of law. I am of the opinion that when Ajmal Kasab was allowed to follow all due process of law, these accused should have been given the opportunity. We as a country have shown the whole world that a barbaric terrorist like Ajmal Kasab, who had killed innocent Indians on the streets of Mumbai, was given an opportunity to avail the due process of law. This encounter happened in police custody.”

The MIM president said he has seen visuals of people throwing flowers and lifting up police officers jubilantly. “I feel it is a reflection of people’s frustration with the law, investigation and criminal judicial system. We as politicians and the ruling party wherever they are should ensure that the investigation process is strengthened. It should be more scientific and be modernised. The criminal justice system will look into it. More CCTV cameras should be installed. These are also loopholes. We must eradicate all these lapses.”