UP BJP MP Savitribai Phule resigns, says party trying to divide society

Published Dec 7, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Ms Phule has been critical of her party over several issues, particularly on those related to Dalits.
 Phule has been attacking the BJP and its governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged indifference to the concerns of Scheduled Castes. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: BJP MP Savitribai Phule resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday, saying the party was playing “divisive politics” and was misusing money to construct temples and statues.

Ms Phule said at a press conference that she has resigned from primary membership of BJP on the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. 

 

“I have left the BJP because its governments are unleashing a great conspiracy against Dalits and their rights. I will now hold a mega rally in Lucknow on January 23 and make some disclosures,” she said.

Ms Phule has been critical of her party over several issues, particularly on those related to Dalits.

A day ago , she had targeted Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments on the caste of Lord Hanuman.

“If Mr Adityanath rea-lly loves Dalits then he should love them more than he loves Lord Hanuman. Has he ever embraced any Dalit? He might have been eating out dinner at Dalit households, but the cook was not Dalit. There are assembly polls and they don’t have any issue left so they are terming Hanuman as Dalit. They just want to take Dalit votes but now Dalits, backwards and tribals in the country have understood their drama,” she said.

...
