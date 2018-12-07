search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana polls: Man held for taking selfie while casting vote

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Voter identified as Shiv Shankar, clicked selfie inside polling booth, following which complaint was lodged by an election official.
The Election Commission has banned use of mobile phones inside polling stations. (Photo: AP)
 The Election Commission has banned use of mobile phones inside polling stations. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: A man was taken into custody after he allegedly took a selfie while casting his vote at a polling station at Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday, police said.

The voter identified as Shiv Shankar, clicked a selfie inside the polling booth on Friday morning, following which a complaint was lodged by an election official and a case was registered, they said.

 

"Use of mobile phone within the polling station is prohibited. He took a selfie inside the polling station and has been taken into custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Zone) N Prakash Reddy told PTI.

A case under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered, the DCP said.

The Election Commission has banned use of mobile phones inside polling stations.

...
Tags: telangana assembly election 2018, selfie, rajendra nagar, election commission of india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
 

Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Travis Head scores 50 on mixed day for hosts

Travis Head remained unbeaten on 61 runs as Australia finished Day two at 191-7, trailing India by 59 runs.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Cut here to exit' written on 17-yr-old Nagpur girl's wrist who hanged self

Police said the preliminary investigations have suggested the girl was depressed. (Representational Image)

Here's Facebook, Instagram's plan of action for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

According to Facebook, now anyone who wants to run an advertisement in India related to politics will need to first confirm their identity and location, and give more details about who placed the advertisement. (Photo: File/AP)

SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops for firing during anti-Sterlite protests

The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018. (Photo: File)

Screening of ‘Kedarnath’ banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand

There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday. (Photo: YouTube/ RSVP Movies)

SC notice to ED on Mallya's plea against proceedings to declare him fugitive

The ED moved the special court seeking to declare the London based industrialist a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act 2018. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham