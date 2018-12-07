search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC refuses to stay CBI probe against cops for firing during anti-Sterlite protests

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to CBI on petition filed by Tamil Nadu government challenging High Court order.
The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018. (Photo: File)
 The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu in May this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the CBI on the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court order. 

 

"We have to see the other side," the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, said when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought a stay of the high court's order. 

The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018. The high court ordered that FIRs be registered against top police officials and officials of the civil administration. 

...
Tags: anti sterlite protests, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
 

Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Travis Head scores 50 on mixed day for hosts

Travis Head remained unbeaten on 61 runs as Australia finished Day two at 191-7, trailing India by 59 runs.(Photo: AP)
 

Scientists to create pill that will allow people to eat without gaining weight

The new pill will target this gene and hence help people control their weight (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Screening of ‘Kedarnath’ banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand

There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday. (Photo: YouTube/ RSVP Movies)

SC notice to ED on Mallya's plea against proceedings to declare him fugitive

The ED moved the special court seeking to declare the London based industrialist a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act 2018. (Photo: File)

SC rejects PIL against Arun Jaitley, fines lawyer Rs 50,000

Advocate M L Sharma had accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of 'plundering' the capital reserve of the RBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: Special CBI court's verdict on Dec 21

According to the CBI, the accused police officers had abducted Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi on November 26, 2005 when they were travelling to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad in a private bus along with Prajapati. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow in Alibaug to be demolished: Govt to HC

Nirav Modi, a key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, has fled the country. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham