SC notice to ED on Mallya's plea against proceedings to declare him fugitive

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on industrialist Vijay Mallya's plea challenging the ongoing proceedings in a Mumbai court to declare him fugitive economic offender.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul sought the probe agency's response on the plea against the ongoing trial before a special court under the money laundering act.

The ED moved the special court seeking to declare the London based industrialist a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offender Act 2018. The apex court issued notice on Mallya's plea but refused to stay the proceedings before the Mumbai special court.

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed Mallya's appeal. The industrialist has filed an appeal against the high court order.