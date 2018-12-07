Sabarimala Temple: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala government's plea

The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the Kerala government's plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the state government's fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court.

The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the High Court to the Supreme court.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.