Nitin Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Friday.

The 61-year-old BJP leader attributed the incident to low sugar in his body. "Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes," Gadkari tweeted.

Gadkari fainted at the convocation of the agriculture university at Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, an official said.

A video grab of the event showed Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was standing beside him, supporting him while he fainted.

Gadkari was examined by a team of doctors present at the venue.

His blood pressure was checked and he remained on his chair for about 10 minutes, after which he walked to his vehicle and proceeded to the nearby helipad.

The minister later flew to his home town Nagpur as per schedule, an aide of the minister told PTI.