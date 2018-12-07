Lt Governor Kiran Bedi welcomes top court verdict on Puducherry MLAs

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the nomination of three BJP members as MLAs in the Assembly of the Union Territory by the Centre .

The Supreme Court on Thursday had dismissed the appeal filed against Madras High Court ruling inducting the nomination made by the Centre to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly without taking Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy into

confidence and without consulting his government.

Expressing happiness over the judgment Ms Bedi said that "in the end the Law prevailed and upheld. Exceedingly grateful and happy to see the judgement passed by the Supreme Court validating the Nomination Of the Three Nominated MLAs to the Legislative Assembly Of Puducherry, by GOI (Government of India) as per the Law," said Ms Bedi in her whatsapp message.

"We thank the three MLAs for their forbearance as they went through many unpleasant situations, sometimes highly disrespectful, to finally achieve this judgement today.

In the end the Law prevailed and upheld. They can now serve for the prosperity of Puducherry as a whole," she added.

Later in the day, after meeting the three legislators, Ms Bedi said that the Supreme Court order came as a great relief to the legislators.

"Everything that happened was strictly following the law. But in these years I have seen the legislators being humiliated, and disrespected. Now the supreme court has upheld the law which came as a great relief for them", said Ms Bedi while talking to media persons.