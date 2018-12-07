search on deccanchronicle.com
Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed new Chief Economic Advisor

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.
Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian's appointment will be for a period of three years. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: The government Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

 

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser," said a government notification. 

His appointment will be for a period of three years, it said. Subramanian holds a PhD degree from Chicago Booth. 

Tags: chief economic advisor, cea krishnamurthy subramanian
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




