Feel insulted, EC should act: Raje on Sharad Yadav's body-shaming

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 9:41 am IST
'I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,' Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje said.
'To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said. (Photo: ANI)
Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday expressed shock at Sharad Yadav's comments at an election rally in Alwar where he body-shamed her. Raje said that she felt “insulted” and that the Election Commission must act.

“To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,”

 

Vasundhara Raje told reporters after exercising her franchise at a pink voting booth in Rajasthan exclusively for women.

The BJP in Rajasthan has complained to the Election Commission after Yadav's outrageous comments on Friday.

"Give rest to Vasundhara. She looks too tired and has gained too much weight. Earlier she was slim. She is our Madhya Pradesh's daughter (Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai)," Sharad Yadav said on Thursday in Alwar while addressing a rally.

Also Read: Video: Sharad Yadav says Vasundhara Raje 'becoming fat', later calls it 'joke'

Hours later, the Bihar politician tried to defend himself saying it was a "joke". "It was a joke. I have known her for a long time. It was in no manner a derogatory remark. I didn't say it to hurt her. When I met her then also I told her that she is gaining weight," Yadav told news agency ANI.

