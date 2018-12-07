search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Premises of 3 people linked to Vadra's firms raided, Cong alleges 'vendetta'

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 6:23 pm IST
Vadra, a businessman, is being investigated by the ED in connection with a land deal in Bikaner in Rajasthan.
Vadra's lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided 'close associates' and business partners of Vadra in Delhi without even showing any search warrants. (Photo: File)
 Vadra's lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided 'close associates' and business partners of Vadra in Delhi without even showing any search warrants. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, according to his lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan.

Vadra, a businessman, is being investigated by the ED in connection with a land deal in Bikaner in Rajasthan. Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided "close associates" and business partners of Vadra in Delhi without even showing any search warrants.

 

They locked up the premises from inside and are not allowing any access to those inside, even to the lawyers, he alleged. "Is this the rule of law? Evidence has been fabricated," he alleged while speaking to reporters.

The searches, carried out in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, were also related to cases of assets held abroad, they said. "The searches at the premises of the three people linked to firms of Vadra were related to alleged commissions received by some suspects in defence deals," an ED official claimed.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday slammed the ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, saying an "unnerved" Modi government was unleashing "vendetta" against party chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law to divert the narrative.

"Sure shot defeat in 5 States unnerves Modi Govt to again use the old tools - unleash revenge & vendetta against Mr. Robert Vadra to divert the narrative," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Such cowardice & intimidation will not subjugate either the Congress Party or the will of people," he said. 

...
Tags: enforcement directorate, robert vadra, robert vadra land deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed new Chief Economic Advisor

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian's appointment will be for a period of three years. (Photo: File/PTI)

Sabarimala Temple: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala government's plea

The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there. (Photo: File)

Disappointed as my name is missing from voters’ list: Jwala Gutta

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years. (Photo: ANI)

Nobody can stop BJP from carrying out 'rath yatras' in Bengal: Amit Shah

'The entire West Bengal administration is working for the ruling TMC,' BJP President Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

Will come back to power in Telangana with huge majority, says KCR

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is going alone in the ongoing Assembly polls in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham