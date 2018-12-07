search on deccanchronicle.com
Disappointed as my name is missing from voters’ list: Jwala Gutta

PTI
Published Dec 7, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
If the names are deleted, the concerned persons should definitely be informed, Jwala Gutta said.
Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years. (Photo: ANI)
 Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta was disappointed on Friday, as she could not vote in the Telangana Assembly polls after her name was allegedly missing in the voters' list.

"I had checked (name) and then only went today (to vote) and my name was missing. My point is, my father and sister's names have been missing since the time we checked online," the badminton star said in a video message on twitter.

 

 

 

She sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years.

If the names are deleted, the concerned persons should definitely be informed, she said.

Gutta said her mother was, however, able to vote.

Her father Kranti Gutta told PTI that Jwala's name was found in the voters' list around one month ago.

He claimed his attempt to enrol online as a voter was not successful.

The concerned polling station is in Banjara Hills in the city, he said.

Jwala Gutta has won several medals, including in the Commonwealth Games.

