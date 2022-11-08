SC scoffs at TS and AP leaders for using courts to settle political scores

The Supreme Court sought to know the status of the case in the petition filed by the BJP seeking to transfer the alleged poachgate case to CBI or an independent agency from Telangana police. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday took exception to political parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh exploiting the courts and the judiciary as a platform for political purposes.

While dealing the a petition filed by the three accused — Ramachandra Bharati , Kore Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji — in the MLAs poachgate case, a bench of the apex court comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice B.V. Nagarathna made these comments in the backdrop of many petitions filed before the Telangana High Court on the issue.

The bench sought to know the status of the case in the petition filed by the BJP seeking to transfer the alleged poachgate case to CBI or an independent agency from Telangana police. As the case was listed before the High Court on Monday, which had ordered the Telangana police not to go further in its investigation, the Supreme Court bench wanted to know Monday`s developments.

Siddharth Luthra, senior counsel representing the Telangana government, informed the court that the High Court was still hearing the case. He informed the court that the ACB court in Hyderabad was also hearing the bail petitions filed by the three accused.

Senior advocate K.V. Viswanadhan, appearing for the accused, explained that his clients had nothing to do with the petitions filed before the High Court and urged the apex court to adjourn the hearing.