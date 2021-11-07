Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 Traffic movement aff ...
Traffic movement affected in Chennai rains, Stalin visits rain-affected areas

ANI
Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 1:54 pm IST
The traffic movement on Guindy-Koyambedu road has been affected due to waterlogging
A waterlogged street in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

The traffic movement on Guindy-Koyambedu road has been affected due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai.

 

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate' rain in the city till November 11. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 11.

Several parts of Chennai reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9th November.

 

The fisherman are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during 09th-10th and over the southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast around November 10-12.

North coastal Tamil Nadu is to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

The Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 7.

Rest dry weather is likely to continue across the country.

Tags: chennai rains
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Vehicles wade through a heavily flooded street in Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

IMD says rainfall in October highest in the month in last 120 years in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran (Twitter)

'Kerala govt unaware of nod to cut trees to strengthen Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar'

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine



