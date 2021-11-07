Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 'Kerala govt un ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kerala govt unaware of nod to cut trees to strengthen Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar'

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 1:30 pm IST
Stalin had on Saturday thanked Vijayan for 'granting permission' for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir
 Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran (Twitter)

Kochi: The Kerala government on Sunday said it was unaware of the permission being granted for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for the decision.

Stalin had on Saturday thanked Vijayan for "granting permission" for felling 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar reservoir and said he was informed by his officers of the Water Resources Department, that the permission for felling the 15 trees downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar Dam has been granted by the Forest Department of Kerala.

 

"If there is such a situation, then it should be informed to the government. As far as I understand, the Chief Minister's office, Irrigation Minister's office or my office are not aware of such a decision. There is a lapse. From the news reports, I understand that permission was granted and they have started felling trees. We have sought a report from officials concerned," Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media here.

In his message expressing gratitude, Stalin reiterated Tamil Nadu's commitment to "undertake all steps needed to further strengthen the Mullaperiyar Dam" and ensure the safety of the people living downstream in Kerala.

 

However, this became a controversy in Kerala as the state's demand was for a new dam at Mullaperiyar and not strengthening of Baby Dam.

Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman told the media that the permission was given by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden.

"The government was not aware of this. The state government's stand is a new dam for Kerala and water for Tamil Nadu. Strengthening of the Baby Dam was against the state government policy and such a decision to fell the trees should have been informed to the state government. This was not a decision which could have been taken by the bureaucracy," Soman told the media.

 

Meanwhile, former minister and UDF MLA P J Joseph said it was unbelievable that a bureaucrat has issued such an order. "Then the minister has no right to remain in that post. The said order should be withdrawn."

BJP state chief K Surendran also came out against the order and said the state government plans to make the officials a scapegoat in the issue.

"The CM and Saseendran are fooling the people of the state. They knew about the order," Surendran alleged.

Amid the ongoing standoff with Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan had on Friday said the water level in the reservoir would be raised to 152 feet after strengthening the Baby dam.

 

Both states are at loggerheads over the stability of the century-old structure, with Kerala insisting that it was not strong while Tamil Nadu saying it was not the case.

Tags: mullaperiyar dam, m k stalin, chief minister pinarayi viajayan, baby dam, tree cutting
Location: India, Kerala


