Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 Heavy rains hit norm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains hit normal life in Nellore district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 7, 2021, 11:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
In Nellore city, all the railway underbridges, low-lying areas, and even some thoroughfares turned into cesspools
Rainwater overflowed on roads at Mandapala street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar areas and also in the colonies like Chandrababu Nagar. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Rainwater overflowed on roads at Mandapala street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar areas and also in the colonies like Chandrababu Nagar. (Representational Photo:PTI)

NELLORE: Normal life was thrown out of gear following heavy rains in SPSR Nellore district from Saturday night.

In Nellore city, all the railway underbridges, low-lying areas, and even some thoroughfares turned into cesspools. The railway underpass at Magunta layout, Ramalingapuram and Atmakur bus stand areas became inaccessible due to waterlogging.

 

Rainwater overflowed on roads at Mandapala street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar areas and also in the colonies like Chandrababu Nagar.

The staff of Nellore Municipal Corporation has been directed to clear the clogged drains and take measures to free roads of rainwater.

Water entered houses at Manumasiddi Nagar and M R Nagar of the 11th division in the city. The Gurukul School in Sullurpeta was inundated and two bulls tied to a cart were killed when they drowned in the water near Sullurpeta. Paddy nurseries were under a sheet of water in Kovur and Kavali areas.

 

District administration sounded alert on the deep depression being formed in Bay of Bengal. IMD predicted that it would convert into a deep depression on Tuesday.

District collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next one week stretching up to November 14.

Some places on the south coast would receive extremely heavy rains. He said they have arranged helpline number 1077 at the district emergency operations centre.  

Chakradhar Babu appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next one week.

 

Meanwhile, Nellore City recorded more than 11 cm of rainfall till 6 pm on Sunday from 8.30 am on Saturday. The average rainfall was 6.2 cm in the district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Tada mandal abutting Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by 13.8 cm at Sullurpeta, 12.8 cm Naidupeta, 12.1 cm Dagadarthi, 11.6 cm Pellakur, 10.8 cm Venkatagiri and 10.4 cm at Gudur mandal.

Low pressure to form over sea tomorrow

 A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Tuesday.

 

It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast in the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places are likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema on November 10 and 11.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during the period.

...
Tags: heavy rains, nellore district, nellore municipal corporation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Two recent sensational cases of gambling reported from two different locations- Narsingi under Cyberabad police commissionerate and Begumpet under Hyderabad commissionerate. (DC file photo)

Gambling cases: Similar crimes, yet different probes

Meanwhile, the FIR states that on November 5, the police received credible information that some people were playing poker on the terrace of Maruthi Basera Apartments in Begumpet and that they had informed the same to the superior officers before conducting the raid along with the task force police.

Begumpet gambling: Accused deny involvement

Tourists have to buy tickets online and they would be taken to the famous Gandi Posamma temple in minivans and from there, they can board the boats. (DC Image)

Boat services resume in Papikondalu after two years

According to sources, water in the reservoirs of Tirumala will suffice the needs of pilgrims and locals for the next 1.5-1.8 years. (Twitter: @AnandBa26838164)

Torrents gushing out of Tirumala hills bring cheers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

NCB's Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

Four Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

They were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->