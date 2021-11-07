Heavy rains hit normal life in Nellore district

Rainwater overflowed on roads at Mandapala street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar areas and also in the colonies like Chandrababu Nagar. (Representational Photo:PTI)

NELLORE: Normal life was thrown out of gear following heavy rains in SPSR Nellore district from Saturday night.

In Nellore city, all the railway underbridges, low-lying areas, and even some thoroughfares turned into cesspools. The railway underpass at Magunta layout, Ramalingapuram and Atmakur bus stand areas became inaccessible due to waterlogging.

Rainwater overflowed on roads at Mandapala street, Ummareddygunta, Magunta layout, Pogathota, Gandhi statue centre, Balaji Nagar areas and also in the colonies like Chandrababu Nagar.

The staff of Nellore Municipal Corporation has been directed to clear the clogged drains and take measures to free roads of rainwater.

Water entered houses at Manumasiddi Nagar and M R Nagar of the 11th division in the city. The Gurukul School in Sullurpeta was inundated and two bulls tied to a cart were killed when they drowned in the water near Sullurpeta. Paddy nurseries were under a sheet of water in Kovur and Kavali areas.

District administration sounded alert on the deep depression being formed in Bay of Bengal. IMD predicted that it would convert into a deep depression on Tuesday.

District collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains for the next one week stretching up to November 14.

Some places on the south coast would receive extremely heavy rains. He said they have arranged helpline number 1077 at the district emergency operations centre.

Chakradhar Babu appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next one week.

Meanwhile, Nellore City recorded more than 11 cm of rainfall till 6 pm on Sunday from 8.30 am on Saturday. The average rainfall was 6.2 cm in the district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Tada mandal abutting Tamil Nadu recorded the highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by 13.8 cm at Sullurpeta, 12.8 cm Naidupeta, 12.1 cm Dagadarthi, 11.6 cm Pellakur, 10.8 cm Venkatagiri and 10.4 cm at Gudur mandal.

Low pressure to form over sea tomorrow

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around Tuesday.

It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast in the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places are likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema on November 10 and 11.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during the period.