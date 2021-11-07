Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 Four Maoist militia ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
The four belonging to Cherla mandal, who were working as militia members for banned CPI (Maoist) Party for over one year
They were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party. (Representational image: DC)
Hyderabad: Four militia members, including two women, of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

The four belonging to Cherla mandal, who were working as militia members for banned CPI (Maoist) Party for over one year, surrendered before police on Saturday, an official release said.

 

According to police, they were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party, and now surrendered to live peacefully.

...
Tags: cpi-maoists, telangana maoists, cherla mandal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


