Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 Congress' Revan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress' Revanth Reddy slams KCR govt for notification on wine shops opening

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
Reddy further accused the KCR government for the deaths of farmers in the state
TPCC President and MP Revanth Reddy during Sadar celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 TPCC President and MP Revanth Reddy during Sadar celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government for giving notification to open wine shops in the sate.

"The government is not focusing on employment instead they have given a notification for opening wine shops," TPCC chief said.

 

Reddy further accused the KCR government for the deaths of farmers in the state.

"According to the National Crime Rate Statistics around 7409 farmers died in Telangana and as per unofficial data, it has been estimated that around 40,000 farmers have lost their lives," he added.

He also added that the party would fight on four public issues as the TRS government continues to harass people, especially paddy farmers.

They will raise issues pertaining to poor paddy procurement, steep hike in petrol and diesel prices, problems of students and unemployed youth and Dalit Bandhu scheme, he pointed out.

 

Briefing the media after completing a meeting of key leaders on Saturday, Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had terrorised farmers on cultivation of paddy and harassed them by not procuring the produce. Delay in paddy procurement led to the death of a farmer in Kamareddy district, he said.

The TPCC president said that people are suffering a lot due to the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. They will take up agitations on the problems of students and unemployed youth, he said. He said the Chief Minister had assured to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4 but is yet act on his promise.

 

Party leaders J. Geetha Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Maheshwar Reddy and Dr Dasoju Sravan were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Dasoju Sravan said that the BJP had made eloquent promises before the 2014 elections. "BJP during the 2014 elections led by Narendra Modi has made eloquent promises including that if they come to power every year two crores of jobs will be provided which means by now 16 crores of jobs would have been created. Both PM Modi and KCR have cheated unemployed youth of Telangana," he said.

 

Speaking further, Sravan said, the demonetisation and lockdown have also created havoc on individuals' life and many people lost their livelihood.

As per the unconfirmed information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 12. Commenting on this, Congress leader Sravan said when PM will land here, the party will massively protest in front of him and raise the issue of unemployment.

"We will make Prime Minister listen to the pain of the youth," he added.

...
Tags: a revanth reddy, k chandrasekhar rao, wine shops
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A waterlogged street in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter)

Traffic movement affected in Chennai rains, Stalin visits rain-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran (Twitter)

'Kerala govt unaware of nod to cut trees to strengthen Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar'

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

NCB's Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

Four Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

They were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party. (Representational image: DC)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->