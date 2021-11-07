Congress' Revanth Reddy slams KCR govt for notification on wine shops opening

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government for giving notification to open wine shops in the sate.

"The government is not focusing on employment instead they have given a notification for opening wine shops," TPCC chief said.

Reddy further accused the KCR government for the deaths of farmers in the state.

"According to the National Crime Rate Statistics around 7409 farmers died in Telangana and as per unofficial data, it has been estimated that around 40,000 farmers have lost their lives," he added.

He also added that the party would fight on four public issues as the TRS government continues to harass people, especially paddy farmers.

They will raise issues pertaining to poor paddy procurement, steep hike in petrol and diesel prices, problems of students and unemployed youth and Dalit Bandhu scheme, he pointed out.

Briefing the media after completing a meeting of key leaders on Saturday, Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had terrorised farmers on cultivation of paddy and harassed them by not procuring the produce. Delay in paddy procurement led to the death of a farmer in Kamareddy district, he said.

The TPCC president said that people are suffering a lot due to the steep hike in petrol and diesel prices. They will take up agitations on the problems of students and unemployed youth, he said. He said the Chief Minister had assured to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme from November 4 but is yet act on his promise.

Party leaders J. Geetha Reddy, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Maheshwar Reddy and Dr Dasoju Sravan were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Dasoju Sravan said that the BJP had made eloquent promises before the 2014 elections. "BJP during the 2014 elections led by Narendra Modi has made eloquent promises including that if they come to power every year two crores of jobs will be provided which means by now 16 crores of jobs would have been created. Both PM Modi and KCR have cheated unemployed youth of Telangana," he said.

Speaking further, Sravan said, the demonetisation and lockdown have also created havoc on individuals' life and many people lost their livelihood.

As per the unconfirmed information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 12. Commenting on this, Congress leader Sravan said when PM will land here, the party will massively protest in front of him and raise the issue of unemployment.

"We will make Prime Minister listen to the pain of the youth," he added.