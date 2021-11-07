Nation Current Affairs 07 Nov 2021 Centre places purcha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

PTI
Published Nov 7, 2021, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 7, 2021, 1:24 pm IST
ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above
A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)
 A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to be included in the national anti-coronavirus inoculation programme this month with the Centre placing a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses, official sources said on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry is learnt to have given the go ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the introduction of the indigenously developed world's first DNA-based Covid jab, which in all probability will be given to adults initially under the country's vaccination drive, sources in the know of developments said.

 

ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

"The Centre has already placed a purchase order with Zydus Cadila for supply of one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, each costing around Rs 358 excluding taxes, at the earliest. This price includes the cost of a disposable painless jet applicator which has to be used for administering each dose," an official source said.

"The vaccine in all probability will be given to adults initially because of limited production capacity," the source said.

 

Zydus Cadila is in a position to provide one crore doses of ZyCoV-D per month, company officials are learnt to have conveyed to the ministry.

For administering to adults, frontline workers and vaccinators will be provided a brief training for using the needle-free pharma jet application in actual field settings.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive programme for paediatric immunisation including developing a priority list of comorbidities is being worked out by the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) for the launch of ZyCoV-D and Covaxin.

 

As for the emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the 2 to 18 years age group by the Drugs Controller General of India, it is under expert opinion and evaluation, official sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drug Authority on October 12 had recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group with certain conditions.

At present, every citizen who is 18 years or above is eligible for the vaccination drive.

...
Tags: zydus cadila, zydus cadila vaccine, zycov-d
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A waterlogged street in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter)

Traffic movement affected in Chennai rains, Stalin visits rain-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran (Twitter)

'Kerala govt unaware of nod to cut trees to strengthen Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar'

TPCC President and MP Revanth Reddy during Sadar celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Revanth Reddy slams KCR govt for notification on wine shops opening



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali, AQI severe post flurry of crackers

Early morning visuals of smog in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

NCB's Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

Four Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

They were supplying essential commodities from the villagers and informing police movements to the Maoists party. (Representational image: DC)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->